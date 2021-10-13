Sanak: Vidyut Jammwal comes out to promote real talent

Touted as one of the biggest action stars in the world, Vidyut Jammwal has been eagerly awaiting the release of his highly-anticipated Dussehra release, ‘Sanak – Hope Under Siege’ on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex, as he believes it’s going to be India’s biggest action film coming out in the OTT space.

Ever since the action-packed trailer of the movie has been launched, Vidyut has been receiving huge accolades by the audience, industry, fans and critics alike who couldn’t stop raving about the never-seen-before action sequences performed by the actor. The actor has been personally watching all the trailer reviews and even shared the ones he liked on his social media.

Reciprocating the love to all the viewers and reviewers who gave their views on the trailer of ‘Sanak’, Vidyut recently posted a video on his social media thereby promising to promote the ones with an X factor and an eye for detail.

Vidyut has always had a lot more in store for viewers and cinemagoers than just his films. The actor makes it a point to engage with them in a way that accentuates their talent.

Taking to his social media, Vidyut posted, “Please become a reviewer! It’s time for the real reviewers to stand up… If I think you have the “X” factor in the way you watch a film… I am here to promote your YT channel/Insta, FB profile… Ps: All languages welcomed.”

Introducing a first-of-its-kind hostage drama in Hindi cinema, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex and Zee Studios’ ‘Sanak – Hope Under Siege’ hopes to change the game in the action-entertainment space as this intriguing story unfolds in a hospital under siege.

Starring Vidyut Jammwal, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra (who is making her Bollywood debut), ‘Sanak – Hope Under Siege’ is presented by Zee Studios in association with Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd and will be streaming from 15th October only on Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production, directed by Kanishk Varma.