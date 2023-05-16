Sanam Band has found an admirer in Virat Kohli

Sanam Band has been creating waves in the music industry since they first emerged on the scene. Their infectious melodies and mesmerising performances have won them a legion of fans all over the world. And it seems like Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is one of their biggest admirers.

In a recent interview, when Kohli was asked about his musical preferences, he was quick to name Sanam Band as one of them. He praised their talent and said that they are phenomenal and doing a tremendous job. This testimony from Virat Kohli goes out to show that Sanam Band’s music transcends all boundaries and is loved by people from all walks of life.

Sanam Band has a universal appeal, and it is no surprise that they have weaved their magic on king kohli as well.