Sandeep Bhaiya aka Sunny Hinduja’s Aspirants receives appreciation from Karan Johar

Sunny Hinduja has been on high, with ‘Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare’, ‘Aspirants’ and now ‘Family Man Season 2.’ Wherein people long to get noticed by Karan Johar, the leading filmmaker took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt appreciating Sunny’s ‘Aspirants.’

Karan Johar labelled ‘Aspirants’ as ‘A Rare Digital Masterpiece’ and ‘A Hugely Must Watch’ in his Instagram post. Such words coming from an ace director, producer like Karan Johar for one’s web series is nothing short of a dream come true.

Undoubtedly, Sunny Hinduja’s presence has proven to be the ‘Midas Touch’ for every content creator, nowadays. His strong and finesseful portrayals make their ways straight into the audience’s hearts! Be it the wicked ‘Vicky Maheshwari,’ the savvy ‘Milind’ or nation’s favourite ‘Sandeep Bhaiya,’ Sunny Hinduja’s fan base is ever growing, given the fact that now Karan Johar has made it to the list of his admirers.

The actor’s scenes from ‘Aspirants’ have been breaking the internet, declaring him a better motivator than life coach ‘Sandeep Maheshwari.’ We can’t wait to see more of Sunny’s versatile work.