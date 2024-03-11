Sandeep Singh launches Asha Bhosale’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosale in The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh, who recently announced his theatrical directorial debut film, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is all set to cast Zanai Bhosale, granddaughter of veteran singer Asha Bhosale.

Zanai Bhosale will be seen essaying the role of Shivaji Maharaj’s wife Rani Sai Bhonsale.

Besides being Asha Bhosale’s granddaughter, Zanai actually is a descendant of the royal family of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sandeep Singh said, “l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai Bhosale who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosaleji’s granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosale, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has a ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai.”

Sandeep Singh added, “As Shivaji Maharaj’s wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being.”

The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made on a massive scale and will release on February 19, 2026 which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’a Jayanti.

The film marks Sandeep Singh’s theatrical directorial debut and is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios.