Sandeepa Dhar gives a shout out to every girl working hard to embrace their bodies

One of the fittest actors of the industry, Sandeepa Dhar often shares pictures of herself creating an uproar on social media, offering body goals. Taking to Instagram, Sandeepa Dhar extended her support to women everywhere for embracing themselves and sharing a body positivity message.

Posting a super-stylish and glamorous picture of herself, Sandeepa Dhar gave a shout-out to every woman working on loving their bodies saying, “Shoutout to all the girls working on loving their bodies because that Shit’s hard & you should be proud of yourself . 🙌🏻💥💪🏻”.

Currently on a roll with back to back successful projects, Sandeepa Dhar is working around the clock on interesting and unique shows offering different facets of her versatile performances.

After creating a mark with her gutsy act in Abhay, Sandeepa Dhar has had a busy lockdown with MumBhai, Bisaat and Chattis aur Maina and is gearing up for her next Mai, under Anushka Sharma’s production.