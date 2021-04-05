Sandeepa Dhar reveals her weekend diaries in a fun-filled post

As we welcome the week, Sandeepa Dhar’s latest post drives away the Monday Blues giving an insight into her Weekend diaries.

The extremely gorgeous and talented actor Sandeepa Dhar is making the most of her time and talent. Dancing through the lockdown, the supremely talented Sandeepa has successfully channelled her inner content creator through the confined phase. Keeping her fans entertained with her awe-dorable reels to jaw-dropping performances, Sandeepa is the perfect empitomy of ‘Seal the day while you can’.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Sandeepa posted a short video of herself. Looking superly radiant and surreal, Sandeepa is seen in her most unfiltered self, enjoying carefree and living up to every single moment of life. Captioning this mood lifter, Sandeepa write ” Things I do behind closed doors….Sugar rush ! 🤷🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️

thingstodo #weekend #mood

goodvibes”

Seen enjoying her coffee and macrons Sandeepa gives us a reminder to treat ourselves once in every while. The best mood to take the week head on right on a Monday.

The often bubbly and cheerful actor Sandeepa has not only entertained us through her social media but also with her back to back work on OTT. Sandeepa was amongst the few actors who started shooting in the lockdown following the guidelines. Known to have completed the shoots of ‘MumBhai’ in the lockdown itself, Sandeepa has had a pretty busy year. Widely appreciated for her work in Abhay as a cop and distinctly different role in ‘MumBhai’ as Vaishnavi, Sandeepa has proved her versatility as an actor.

Busy shooting for her upcoming projects Sandeepa has been caught travelling back and forth between locations. Simultaneously shooting for two web series under two OTT giants, Sandeepa has shown immense dedication and hardwork towards her work. Intriguing the audience to witness her unfold different layers of talent, character by charcter, Sandeepa Dhar has piqued the interests of everyone for her upcoming projects.