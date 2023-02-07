Sangeeta Sikdar Bhatia: The woman who redefined talent management services in India

Around 2007–2008, Sangeeta Sikdar Bhatia was having a flourishing career as a fashion stylist. While she enjoyed being a part of the fashion and entertainment industries as a stylist, she realized there was a void in the industry that she could fill.

Almost every day, hundreds of people come from different parts of the country to Mumbai with the hope to finding work in the entertainment industry. While a select few get the right opportunities, most endure the process of struggling and waiting for good opportunities to come their way. Sangeeta believed that she had a knack for recognizing genuine talent and with the kind of experience she has had in the industry, she could also ensure that talent gets the recognition it deserves. This thought gave birth to TOABH Talent Management, a company that she founded with her husband Toaney Bhatia in 2008.

Talking about the vision behind TOABH Talent Management, Sangeeta says, “In the last decade or so, the industry has undergone a metamorphosis and become organized in several ways.” However, that was not the case when I started working in the industry as a stylist. There were several talented people around but very few of them used to get good work. Most of them suffered from various challenges because of not having the right support or guidance. As a company, TOABH was designed to give talented individuals, working in different spheres of the industry, the work and recognition they deserve.”

In the last 14 years, TOABH has gone from strength to strength and has become a formidable force in the talent management space. The company has had a variety of clients including Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Amyra Dastur, Mouni Roy and several others who have greatly benefited from their association with the company.

“We have made a conscious effort to create innovations in the talent management space. The company has come up with unique ideas, ground-breaking methods and forward-looking techniques regularly to ensure that our clients get the best platforms and opportunities to showcase their talent. We build a solid professional relationship with each of our clients and ensure that their journey in the industry keeps getting better and more eventful with time”, says Sangeeta.

While there are many professional talent management agencies today, TOABH Talent Management is in a league of its own. It not only works with actors, musicians, technicians and other professionals working in the industry, it also nurtures them and contributes greatly to their growth over a period of time.