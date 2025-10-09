Sanjay Dutt launches Getepay’s Vega: A next generation payment switch powering Digital Bharat

Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt officially unveiled Vega, the indigenously developed payment Switch by Getepay, alongside Pravin Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, Getepay, at Taftoon Lounge, BKC, Mumbai. Headquartered in Jaipur, Getepay is a leading payment aggregator focused on simplifying and strengthening India’s digital payments landscape.

Vega by Getepay is a certified next-generation Payment Switch designed to empower banks, payment service providers, and merchants with seamless, scalable, and secure payment capabilities. Built on a robust microservices-based architecture, Vega enables high transaction throughput, real-time settlements, automated reconciliation, and intelligent merchant management — all while maintaining top-tier reliability and speed.

Speaking at the launch, Sanjay Dutt shared, “I’ve always believed in backing things that are real, solid, and made with heart — and that’s exactly what Vega is. Launching Vega with Pravin and the Getepay team is special because this is about more than technology; it’s about giving every entrepreneur — from a street vendor to a shop owner — the confidence to go digital. That’s the Bharat I want to cheer for.”

Explaining the company’s vision, Pravin Sharma, Founder and Managing Director, Getepay, said, “Vega is a proud milestone for all of us at Getepay. It’s not just a technological leap, it’s a bridge for millions of micro and small entrepreneurs who are powering India’s economy. With Vega, we aim to simplify digital payments for banks and merchants alike and enable every corner of India to participate confidently in the digital revolution. We chose Sanjay Dutt to launch Vega because he represents resilience, strength, and relatability — qualities that echo with small business owners across India.”

With its future-ready design, Vega connects banks and financial partners effortlessly, enabling instant transaction routing and processing even during peak load periods. Its compliance with the regulatory bodiesI and Indian banking standards ensures security and operational integrity, while its rapid deployment framework helps institutions modernize without disruption.

With Vega, Getepay reinforces its commitment to Make in India, financial inclusion, and digital empowerment. The platform’s scalable and secure architecture enables banks, fintechs, and payment partners to expand deeper into Bharat — ensuring every entrepreneur, no matter how small, has access to world-class digital payment solutions.