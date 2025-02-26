Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches the limited edition Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar vinyls

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the finest filmmakers who has consistently redefined entertainment. While he has created magic on the big screen with his extraordinary cinema, he has also made a remarkable impact in the digital space with his debut web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. With its majestic visuals, captivating music, compelling narrative, and outstanding performances, the show has won both hearts and critical acclaim.

Infused with SLB’s signature opulent storytelling, Heeramandi is also adorned with a mesmerizing soundtrack crafted by the maestro himself. While the music of Heeramandi celebrates SLB’s deep love for melody, he has now taken a traditional route by launching the album on vinyl.

Bhansali Productions took to social media to announce the launch of the Limited Edition Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar vinyl records, accompanied by the enchanting song Sakal Ban playing in the background. They further captioned the post:

“The melodies of #Heeramandi now spin on a vinyl ✨Celebrate traditional form of music and bring back the nostalgi❤

Get yours now – link in bio”

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar received unanimous praise worldwide and marked the launch of SLB’s very own music label, Bhansali Music. Heeramandi earned a spot on Google’s Most Searched List of 2024 as the only Indian web show on the list. It also secured the #1 position on IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series of 2024. Notably, He solidified his global influence by launching his music label, at the Miss World 2024 pageant, where he debuted the song Sakal Ban from his first web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Unveiled alongside the top 14 Miss World contestants from around the world, the song marked yet another milestone in his illustrious career.

Further more, the anticipation builds for SLB’s next LOVE & WAR. It’s thrilling to look forward to the monumental collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the talented trio of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal on the big screen in the film. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.