Sanjay Leela Bhansali to represent Indian Cinema at Republic Day

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has collaborated with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali to present a special tableau celebrating Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade this year. The tableau will be showcased on January 26 at Kartavya Path, marking a historic moment as, for the first time ever, an Indian film director will represent Indian cinema at the nation’s most prestigious ceremonial event.

The initiative highlights the cultural richness, creative excellence, and global influence of Indian cinema, an art form that has long served as one of India’s strongest cultural ambassadors across the world.

Speaking about the association, a source said to TOI, “For the first time ever, a true flag-bearer of Indian cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will represent Indian cinema at the Republic Day Parade. This historic honour marks a defining chapter for Indian cinema and is set to create strong national momentum. There could be no better representative for this moment than Sanjay Leela Bhansali.”

Over the decades, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has carved a singular space for himself in Indian cinema through his deeply rooted storytelling, rich aesthetics, and powerful use of music and emotion. From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Devdas to Black, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, his films have consistently blended tradition with scale, placing Indian narratives on a global stage.

With his work travelling across international festivals and resonating with audiences worldwide, Bhansali represents the grandeur, discipline, and emotional depth of Indian cinema.