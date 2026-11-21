A prestigious list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time has brought together some of the most celebrated names in world cinema. Among the distinguished names is Shah Rukh Khan, who has become the only Indian actor to feature on the coveted list, securing the 92nd position. Adding special significance to this recognition is the mention of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas as one of the most emblematic works of the superstar’s career, once again bringing the filmmaker’s cinematic brilliance into the spotlight.

The appreciation of Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in Devdas is also a recognition of the vision behind the character and the man who brought this cinematic spectacle to life, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Under his direction, Shah Rukh delivered one of his most memorable performances, portraying the vulnerability, anguish and emotional turmoil of Devdas with remarkable intensity. The film allowed the superstar to explore a different dimension of his screen persona, with Bhansali’s distinctive storytelling elevating the character into an enduring cinematic icon.

Released in 2002, Devdas went on to become a global hit, earning recognition beyond Indian shores and establishing itself as one of the most celebrated films in Bhansali’s filmography. Adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s celebrated novel, the film was a masterclass in his signature cinematic magic, bringing together breathtaking production design, elaborate costumes, evocative music and emotionally layered storytelling. Its screening at the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 further strengthened its presence on the global cinematic map. More than two decades later, the film continues to resonate with audiences across generations and geographies, reaffirming Bhansali’s ability to create cinema that transcends boundaries.

As Bhansali gears up for his much-anticipated Love & War, and Shah Rukh Khan prepares for his upcoming film King, their respective journeys continue to generate immense excitement. The renewed appreciation for Devdas is a reminder of the cinematic magic that can emerge when an exceptional filmmaker and a remarkable performer come together.