Sanjay Mishra recommended Chandan Roy Sanyal for Woh 3 Din

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is known for giving power-packed performances in every role he has played throughout his career. From Mikhail in Kaminey to Bhopa Swami in Aashram, it will be correct to call him a character chameleon. So much so that the veteran actor Sanjay Mishra recommended his name for the role of Walter White in the upcoming film Woh 3 Din.

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal said “I was unaware that Sanjay Sir recommended my name for this film, we have never met earlier. I was touched that my performances were liked by such a great actor. He is a film school himself and Woh 3 Din was a special journey with him.”

Helmed by filmmaker, Raj Ashoo, the actor’s upcoming project is a slice-of-life film about hilarious conversations between a passenger and a rickshaw puller. Roy Sanyal and Sanjay Mishra will be essaying the roles of passenger and rickshaw-wala respectively, in the Ashoo directorial.

Chandan’s upcoming projects include Aashram Season 4, Amazon Prime’s Lakhot and a few more unannounced projects.