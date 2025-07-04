Sanjay Mishra, Victor Banerjee, Brijendra Kala lead a heartfelt teacher-student tale in 5th September

In an industry often dominated by high-octane thrillers and big-budget spectacles, KSM Film Productions is bringing something refreshingly heartfelt to the big screen this monsoon. Titled “5th September”, the multiple award winning film is a tribute to teachers, childhood memories, and the spirit of never giving up — set to release in cinemas nationwide on July 18, 2025.

Headlined by veteran actors Sanjay Mishra, Victor Banerjee, and Brijendra Kala, the film dives into the world of a quaint English-medium school where the annual Teachers’ Day football match becomes a battleground of pride, legacy, and redemption.

Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra, known for his masterful portrayals of the common man, plays a central role in the film. Reflecting on what drew him to the project, he says: “We remember heroes in stadiums and on screens — but we forget the ones who taught us how to walk, speak, and dream. 5th September is my salaam to those silent warriors in every classroom. Playing Mishraji wasn’t just acting — it felt like repaying a lifelong debt.”

Speaking about the film, director and producer Kunal Shamshere Malla, who also plays a key role, says, “5th September is not just about football. It’s about respect — for teachers, for ourselves, and for second chances. We wanted to tell a story that brings a smile and maybe even a tear.”

The film’s ensemble cast also features Atul Srivastava, Deepraj Rana, Kavin Dave, Kiran Dubey, Sariika Singh, and Gayatri Bhargavi, creating a warm and nostalgic school universe that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

With music by Red Ribbon, background score by Sidharth Pradeep, and a screenplay co-written by Kaviraj Singh and Anuradha Pundeer Malla, Associate Produced by Mohit Srivastava (Director of come back movie of Zayed khan “TFTNW” for Jio Studios)

5th September promises to be more than just a school story — it’s a reminder of the power of belief, unity, and the unsung heroes in every classroom.

Distributed by First Film Studios, the film opens in theatres across India on July 18. Whether you’re a student, a parent, or someone who simply remembers a teacher who made a difference — this one might just hit home.