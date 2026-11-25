On Tuesday morning, December 1, Santanu Hazarika starts work on three triptych artworks at High Society on Beverly Boulevard. By Thursday evening they will be finished, with music performances running through the space while he paints. What happens in between, the visitors, the half-formed ideas, the bands at night, is the whole idea.

The residency is MARVIN LIVE, a new format from MARVIN, the Los Angeles music, culture and style magazine founded by Marvin Scott Jarrett, the man who started Ray Gun and NYLON before it. For three days, High Society becomes a working studio by day and a room full of music, conversation and people by night, right before the art world packs up for Miami. Fashion, art and culture run through all three days. It is also a moment for Indian art on a global stage: a self-taught artist from Assam taking over a Los Angeles fashion house days before the art world heads to Miami.

Hazarika was born in Assam, lives in Mumbai and taught himself to draw. In India he’s known for dense black-ink worlds built out of mythology, manga, heavy metal and whatever comes up from the subconscious, and that work has ended up on walls, products and stages: more than 150 brand collaborations including Adidas, Reebok and Red Bull, and projects with musicians Divine, Raftaar and Ritviz. In LA he’ll build the three triptychs in public, working every day from 11am to 4pm with the process streamed live, while invited Los Angeles artists drop in through the afternoon.

“I’ve drawn in front of crowds plenty of times. What’s different here is the room. High Society has dressed Prince, and I get to build three triptychs out of the things I grew up on in Assam: the myths, the monsters, the metal records. I want to see what LA makes of that,” says Santanu Hazarika.

The room itself has a story. High Society has been an independent fashion house and bespoke tailor in Los Angeles since 1968, now run by David Lim. It has dressed Prince, Post Malone, Orville Peck, Ray Charles, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James (Prince came back so often the Lims kept a binder of every outfit they made him), and its work has turned up on screen in Kill Bill, Drive and Mank.

Alongside Hazarika’s triptychs, MARVIN is bringing its own print history into the space: covers and photography printed large and pasted up, an archive running from Ray Gun through NYLON to MARVIN today, and a zine that gets made in the room over the three days. That zine will go into the bag of the next MARVIN issue.

“Everyone flies to Miami to look at finished art. We wanted people to watch it getting made, in a tailor shop that’s been dressing musicians for almost sixty years, with a band playing at night,” says Marvin Scott Jarrett, founder, MARVIN

Evenings belong to music and conversation.

DeathbyRomy performs on opening night, December 1. On December 2, Marvin Scott Jarrett hosts Building Subculture, a filmed MARVIN Creative Conversation with Hazarika, Gavin Rossdale and Adi Shankar, the Kolkata-born producer and showrunner behind Netflix’s Castlevania and Devil May Cry. On December 3, the finished triptychs are revealed.