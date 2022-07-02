Santosh Gupta launches Made in India, MIIP Film festival alongside Yuvika Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani and others

With competition getting more and more cut-throat in the industry by the day, talented actors and filmmakers are seen losing hope as they desperately try to get their big break in the entertainment industry. Now while artists with a ‘filmy- family’ background are given the first priority, founder of Pinnacle celebrity management and Allmighty studios, Santosh Gupta is proving to be a ray of hope for fresh, blooming talent. Read on to know more.

Today, Santosh Gupta, along with actors Yuvika Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani, Gaurav Bajaj, Sharad Malhotra, singer Amit Gupta, Megha Dang, Shubhashini Shah launched the first edition of Made in India Pictures Film Festival. From a cost-free entry to encouragement from popular actors, this film festival will surely make waves across the country, motivating budding talent to create films that inspire.

Talking about the MIIP film festival, Santosh Gupta says, “I’m thrilled to launch MIIP as this is my way to not just give budding talent a chance in the entertainment industry, but also show my love and respect for true, hardworking artists. India is a country full of talent, and we hope to reach out to every corner of the nation and find the hidden gem of talent and bring them forward so the audience can witness their beautiful work. Being in this industry, I’ve learnt that Giving is one of the most beautiful feelings, and this is my way to giving back to the industry for all these years of wonderful working experience in this field”.

With MIIP, Santosh Gupta, along with jury members Sharad Malhotra, Yuvika Choudhary, Arjun Bijlani, Gaurav Bajaj, Amit Gupta, Prerna V Arora among others will be giving fresh talent a chance to get launched in the entertainment industry.