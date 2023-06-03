“Sanya and I have explored every street in Gwalior for chaat and mithaai,” – Anantvijay Joshi about his crackling chemistry with Kathal co-star Sanya Malhotra

Anantvijay Joshi is currently reeling in, in adulation that his recently released Netflix Original, ‘Kathal’ is garnering. Produced by Guneet Monga and Ekta Kapoor, the film is based on the curious case of missing jackfruits.

Anantvijay plays constable Saurabh Dwivedi in the film opposite Sanya Malhotra. Sharing about the experience of working on the film Anantvijay added, “We shot ‘Kathal’ in Gwalior!

And having Gurpal Singh ji on set, used to be a good street food exploration. Sanya and I used to explore the streets of Gwalior in search of chaats and mithai. It was fun!”

On working with Sanya, he further added, “Sanya is a very entertaining co-star on-screen as well as off-screen. After exploring the mystique Gwalior streets for ‘chaats,’ Sanya motivated me to workout everyday. Those workout sessions were fun-filled as our mutual love for dance would overpower us and the workout session would frequently turn into a dance session.”

On the work front, Anantvijay next release is Vidhu Vinod Chopra’sfilm along with a few untitled projects.