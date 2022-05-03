Saqib Saleem celebrates Eid with family

This Eid, Saqib Saleem has much to be grateful for with the success of 83 and Unpaused Naya Safar and a bunch of exciting projects in the pipeline. Happy with the withdrawal of COVID-19 related restrictions, the 83 actor celebrates the holy festival with his family, with great food and prayers. He remarks that getting together for the festival has been a steadfast tradition and catching up with relatives is its highlight.

Talking about his favourite Eid memory, Saqib says, “During the pandemic, I spent Eid away from my parents, but I was constantly in touch with them. We face-timed and made the celebrations happen virtually. It’s a reminder that the things that matter are intangible.”

He adds, “I am glad to have my friends and family around this year. Eid is also the break I was hoping for from back-to-back shoots. There’s so much happening in the world and there’s so much we should be grateful for. Eid Mubarak. I wish happiness to everyone celebrating Eid.”

Saqib will be also seen in horror comedy Kakuda opposite Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh and his production Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, and Zaheer Iqbal.