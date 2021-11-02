Sara Ali Khan graces the cover of Harper’s Bazaar India

Sara Ali Khan has had a busy few months travelling and exploring places. The actress has been shooting back to back for brands, keeping her fans all invested with her bold and outspoken looks. Sara recently becomes the cover girl of a leading magazine and she is absolutely slaying it in all her glory as she strikes a pose.

Sara’s latest Instagram post will make you jaw drop! She shared the magazine’s cover picture and captioned it, “Rise and Shine☀️”. The cover page featured Sara in subtle black mini dress. The actress looked like sheer royalty, sporting tied hair teamed up with basic nude makeup, well-defined eyes and a fresh look as she posed confidently on the cover page. The cover girl walked straight into the hearts of the fans who could not stop praising Sara for her exquisite persona.

In it’s Awareness Issue, A Mindful Approach To Life, the magazine cover highlights, “Young, Wise, And Free”

It’s no surprise that the actress takes regal queen vibes in every attire and every look she owns. Sara is famously known to make the heads turn with her fashion statement always on-point.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has Anand L Ray’s ‘Atrangi Re’ in her lineup next.