Sara Ali Khan keeps the saree and Om necklace with her as the memory of her Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak

Sara Ali Khan is a young talented actress who has proved herself with her phenomenal performances. She portrays her character in a way that looks real and lives on the screen. The audience has seen her fabulous performance in ‘Atrangi Re’ and the actress has also attached to the film so much that she kept the ‘Chaka Chak’ saree and the Om neckless as a memory with herself.

A source has revealed that “Sara is so connected with the character and the film that she kept the green ‘Chaka Chak’ saree and the Om neckless which she wore in the famous ‘Chaka Chak’ song, with herself. She is emotionally attached with all to all those things and gets teary eyed whenever she sees them. Whenever she looks down to these elements, she goes down the memory lane from the sets of ‘Atrangi Re’ reminding her about her lessons learned while shooting, the time spent with her co-actors, and the director Anand L Rai. “

2021 release, romantic fantasy drama ‘Atrangi Re’ was one of Sara Ali Khan’s remarkable performances the audience has seen. She played the dual role of Rinku and Manjari Sooryavanshi and undoubtedly she nailed the character with her amazing acting skills. It shows the emotional side of the actress and her perseverance towards her role. The film has been a turning point for the actress. After seeing her brilliant performance opposite the prominent actors like Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, the audience has started seeing her in a different light.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Laxman Utekar’s untitled film, where the audience will see her in yet another different role. She also has Pawan Kriplani’s ‘Gaslight’ in her kitty.