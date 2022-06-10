Sara Ali Khan looks like a vision in white in her latest shoot for a magazine

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising young actresses in India Today. She is hardworking, optimistic, and determined toward her goals and we can see that reflected on her career graph. The actress has been running on a busy schedule recently as she was recently spotted coming from London and from there she directly went to trails and rehearsals for IIFA. Later she also headed on a work trip to turkey and then to Dubai for IIFA.

Not only has Sara delivered one of the best films so far, but she has also bagged back-to-back endorsements and magazine covers.

Recently, the actress uploaded a picture of herself on social media. The actress looked like a vision in white. These pictures were for a leading magazine and Sara Ali Khan looked like the true star she is. Taking to the caption, Sara writes “ ‘Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer’… 🤍🤍🤍

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.