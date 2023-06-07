Sara Ali Khan on the favourite small-town character she has played

Sara Ali Khan is currently earning a lot of praise for her brilliant portrayal of a small-town character, Saumya in the recently released Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Before this, Sara has been loved by the audience in small-town characters in films like Kedarnath and Atrangi Re. It’s truly impressive to see, Sara’s interesting characters as a small-town girl in her films, and without a doubt every time, the actress leaves the audience impressed with her phenomenal performance.

In Kedarnath, Sara played Mukku, a girl from a middle-class family in Kedarnath, then in Atrangi Re she played a Bihari girl Rinku and now this time, in her recent release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, She played a Punjabi girl living in Indore. Recently when Sara went on the success meet of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, she was asked to pick her favorite small-town character between Rinku, Mukku, and Saumya and while replying to this, Sara said, “Well, I think it’s difficult to honestly compare because I give all my characters my soul.”

Sara has true expertise in playing the character of a small-town girl. No one can pull off a better rendition of a small-town girl than Sara in her generation.

Apart from this, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Homi Adajania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ and Kannan Iyer’s ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.