Sara Ali Khan reveals why Atrangi Re was one of the most challenging roles of her career

Sara Ali Khan has consistently shown her willingness to step out of her comfort zone and explore different facets of her craft. From comedy and romance to emotionally layered characters, the actress has taken on roles that have allowed her to showcase her versatility.

When asked about the one role that demanded the most from her, both physically and emotionally, Sara revealed how, Atrangi Re came to her during a particularly challenging phase of her life. Sara shared, “Atrangi Re. So much is contextual. 2020 was a hard year for me… lockdown, COVID, lots of personal things had happened that year. To be given an opportunity like that in the midst of it all was challenging. Anger on the lips but pain in the eyes was Anand ji’s brief to me. A film that is driven around you, working with an outstanding actor like Dhanush… that was definitely challenging for me and equally rewarding because of that.”

Sara’s response offers a glimpse into the emotional demands of playing Rinku in Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film required her to portray a character with several emotional layers, balancing anger, vulnerability and pain. The brief of having anger on her lips but pain in her eyes captures the complexity of Rinku and the emotional depth Sara had to bring to the performance. Despite the challenges, the opportunity turned out to be equally rewarding, allowing her to deliver one of the more emotionally demanding performances of her career.

With Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan demonstrated her ability to take on emotionally complex characters and bring their vulnerabilities to the forefront. While the film remains one of her most challenging experiences as an actor, she continues to showcase her versatility with every new project. Currently winning praise for her impactful performance as Yamini in Udta Teer, Sara has impressed audiences with her ability to balance humour with emotion, further highlighting the range she brings to the screen.