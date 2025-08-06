Sara Ali Khan sends prayers and support amid Uttarkashi tragedy

Sara Ali Khan has expressed deep grief over the recent cloudburst in Uttarkashi, which triggered flash floods and left a trail of destruction in the Dharali region. At least four lives have been lost, with many more affected as the calamity struck the state.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a heartfelt message: “My heart goes out to everyone impacted by the incident in Uttarakhand. Praying for safety, strength and healing for all,” alongside a folded hands emoji.

She also shared critical emergency contact numbers issued by the Uttarkashi District Emergency Operation Centre, amplifying official resources to aid rescue and relief efforts.

The incident holds deeper resonance for Sara, who not only shot her debut film Kedarnath in the region, but is also a regular visitor to the Kedarnath temple. Her spiritual connection with Uttarakhand is well known, with the actor often sharing moments from her visits to the shrine.

As rescue operations continue amid difficult conditions, Sara joins the nation in hoping for strength and safety for all those affected.