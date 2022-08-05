Sara Ali Khan to start shooting for her third project for the year

In the span of the last 8 months, since the year started, Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up major portions of two films. The actress is now all set to kickstart her third film for 2023.

A source closed to the actress opines, ‘Sara is currently preparing for her upcoming film, which is all set to start the shoot soon. This will be Sara’s 3rd film of the year. Having wrapped up Laxman Utekar’s film in January, which went on floors in December last year, Sara straight away went on to her next film set, ‘Gaslight’ in March.

Throwing light on her current schedule the source said, “Sara will be starting shoot for her 3rd film of the year soon. She is currently in prep mode for the film.”

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar’s next yet-to-be-titled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that she also has ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.