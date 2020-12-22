It’s the day every 90s kid, from David Dhawan fans to the chaatwalas have been waiting for. One of the most iconic chartbusters from the golden era is back in a spicier version. Amazon Prime Video today drops the track Tujhko Mirchi Lagi from its upcoming film Coolie No. 1. Taking everyone down memory lane on this rasta, the song featuring original singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu, recreates the same magic as they had done for the 1994 cult classic. Filled with sizzle and spice, the masaledar song will have all eyes on Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan as they step into the dancing shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Govinda. Reimagined by Lilo George – DJ Chetas, the original song was composed by Anand-Milind and lyrics were penned by Sameer.

Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan recreate the 90s magic in Tujhko Mirchi Lage

Speaking about the new version of the song for the much-awaited Christmas release, director David Dhawan said, “Songs from the original Coolie No. 1 are hugely popular and timeless, according to me these tracks also helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together, by including these songs in the new Coolie No.1 it was my way to payback.”

Prime members across 200 countries and territories can stream the world premiere of Coolie No.1 on December 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.



