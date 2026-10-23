Sara Ali Khan wins hearts with her screen presence in Udta Teer

As Udta Teer releases in theatres today, Sara Ali Khan is already receiving love from audiences for her performance, screen presence and stunning looks in the film. Netizens have taken to social media to share their reactions, with many praising the conviction and charm she brings to her role. From making an impact on screen to serving some gorgeous saree looks, Sara has caught the attention of viewers.

One fan praised her performance, saying, “#SaraAliKhan does complete justice to her role in #UdtaTeer! Loved her performance…… Absolutely loved the film#AyushmannKhurrana”, while another highlighted how she makes an impression even with limited screen time, writing, “Even with limited screen time in #UdtaTeer, #SaraAliKhan ne Kamal Kardiya bro! That’s the kind of screen presence you simply cannot ignore👏 #AyushmannKhurrana”. Echoing the love, one viewer said, “#SaraAliKhan brings such conviction and charm to #UdtaTeer! Her performance stays with you…. WHAT AN IMPACT! ❤️🔥👏 #AyushmannKhurrana”, while another added, “#UdtaTeer mein Sara Ali Khan ki screen presence is just next level! Jahan bhi aati hain, scene mein jaan daal deti hain. 🔥❤️ #AyushmannKhurrana”.

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One fan called her a delight to watch, saying, “#SaraAliKhan is such a delight to watch in #UdtaTeer! There’s something so natural and effortless about the way she owns the screen. ❤️🔥 #AyushmannKhurrana”, while another described her screen presence as “UNREAL” and wrote, “The screen presence #SaraAliKhan brings to #UdtaTeer is UNREAL! She has that special something that instantly grabs your attention. ✨🔥”.

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Another viewer shared their excitement after watching the film, saying, “Watched #UdtaTeer Lovedd #SaraAliKhan! She brings such a lovely mix of grace, confidence and screen presence. Loved it! ❤️👏 #AyushmannKhurrana”. Beyond her performance, Sara’s looks have also become a talking point, with one fan writing, “#SaraAliKhan #UdtaTeer mein itni sundar lag rahi hain! Her beauty is just unreal 😍❤️ #AyushmannKhurrana”, while another was particularly impressed by her sarees, commenting, “Whoever styled #SaraAliKhan in those sarees deserves an award because EVERY LOOK WAS A MASTERPIECE! She made traditional elegance look SO glamorous! ✨❤️ #UdtaTeer #AyushmannKhurrana”.

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With audiences appreciating her performance, effortless screen presence and glamorous traditional looks, Sara Ali Khan has become one of the talking points surrounding Udta Teer on its release day. The early social media reactions reflect the love coming her way, with fans celebrating both her impact on screen and her striking presence throughout the film.

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