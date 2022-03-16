Sara Khan calls out Ali Merchant for his decision to enter Lock Upp

Actress Sara Khan who’s made a huge mark for herself in the television industry, once again finds herself amidst controversies as her ex husband made a surprise entry into Lock Upp, the reality show that she’s a part of last night. This naturally didn’t go down well with the actress, and she called him out for leeching off her for publicity. Read on to know what she said.

In a recent promo of the show, Sara was seen firmly telling Ali, “I’m just respecting you a lot here. I don’t want to disrespect you – but that doesn’t mean you can say whatever you want to say”. Upon hearing this, Ali asked Sara to take it easy. The actress then immediately replied, “Aapko easy lena chahiye (You need to take it easy). Because you’re the one who took this big decision to come here knowing that I’m here”.

Ali who before this was only in the news years back for his marriage to Sara in the reality show, Bigg Boss season 4, reemerged only now to join another reality show after Sara. When Sara called him out for his cheap publicity move, Ali was then left defenseless, and sarcastically said “I wasn’t dying to come to this show” despite of him taking the conscious decision to enter the show.

In the latest episode, Sara was also seen saying that she tries to move on from past controversies but it keeps crawling back to her, and that she’s unhappy with Ali’s presence in the Lock Upp house.