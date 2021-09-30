Sardar Udham trailer unveiled with a tribute to the greatest martyrs in Indian history

Ahead of its release on October 16th Sardar Udham team made a grand unveiling for the trailer of the film. The film set in London of 1940s made sure to go with the same theme and background for the trailer launch. The Vicky Kaushal starrer not only had a great trailer unveiling event but also had a perfect tribute planned for the Greatest martyrs in Indian history.

The film, Sardar Udham, is the story of Sardar Udham Singh, a gallant and patriotic man who fought selflessly and courageously against the British subjugation of India. The film focuses on the undeterred mission of Sardar Udham to avenge the lives of his beloved brethren who were brutally killed in the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre of 1919.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham is the story of the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh and stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, the film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The much-awaited film is the story of Sardar Udham Singh, essayed by Vicky Kaushal. The movie also stars Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Banita Sandhu and Kirsty Averton in pivotal roles and Amol Parashar in a special appearance. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can watch Sardar Udham this Dussehra starting 16th October.