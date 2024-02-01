Saregama launches a new vertical Saregama Talent, introduces its first three next-gen performers Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun

Saregama, an RPSG group company, is thrilled to announce the launch of ‘Saregama Talent,’ a dedicated vertical exclusively designed for emerging artists. Following this exciting move, the company unveiled its first three next-gen performers – Maahi, Arjun, and Pragati.

These three artists bring a fresh and innovative perspective to the world of music, captivating audiences across different age groups. The launch not only marks the introduction of promising artists, but also underscores Saregama’s commitment to nurturing, promoting, and providing a platform for emerging talent.

Welcoming Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun, Vikram Mehra, MD, Saregema India Ltd. said, “The launch of Saregama Talent marks a strategic move to enhance our non-film content offering, a crucial step toward delivering diverse and comprehensive entertainment experiences to our audience. Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun bring a remarkable blend of talent and passion for music. We plan to extensively collaborate with them on a range of audio and video projects. Beyond Hindi, Saregama Talent will soon extend its reach to artists in other languages. We are confident that, with Saregama, this trio will not only make waves in the music industry but also etch their names in the hearts of music lovers worldwide.”

What sets this launch apart is the meticulous training, grooming, and coaching that Maahi, Arjun, and Pragati have undergone with Saregama over the past 12 months. It goes beyond refining their vocal or singing skills, rather delving into every aspect of performance art – acting, stage presence, styling, persona, and a lot more. This comprehensive approach ensures they are not just musicians but well-rounded performers, ready to leave a lasting impression.

As the curtains rise on ‘Saregama Talent,’ the stage is set for a new era of music performers. Stay tuned for Maahi, Pragati, and Arjun’s music journeys under the esteemed banner of Saregama.