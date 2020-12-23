Saregama launches its latest single Maula, in the soulful voice of Papon, featuring popular Erica Fernandes and Rohman Shawl

Know what Rohman Shawl and Erica has to say on their first romantic video launch!

Your 2020 year-end playlist will hit all the right romantic feels as Saregama launches its first non -film single – Maula, sung in the inimitable voice of Papon. The music video stars the popular television actor Erica Fernandes and marks the debut of heartthrob Rohman Shawl in the world of music. The music and lyrics have been done by Goldie Sohel

The video tells the story of love and loss, involving a married couple played by Erica and actor Salman Shaikh, and Rohman Shawl, who plays someone from Erica’s past. The lyrics are full of pathos, and the music builds the mood adequately.

Commenting on his debut, Rohman said “This is my first music video and what a beautiful one to debut with. I am a massive fan of Papon’s music, and the storyline of the song is one that encapsulates various stages of love beautifully. Maula is a special gift for music lovers to end the year with.”

Erica said, “The song spoke to me on various levels, it has a certain sense of pathos , and depicts love and loss beautifully. Papon’s voice takes the song to do a different league altogether.”

So, all the music lovers out there be ready to be blown away by a mix of emotions as you catch the video today only on Saregama’s YouTube page : http://bit.ly/maulapapon