Saregama Live announces Say Cheese Grandpa: A Magical Musical Adventure

After the sensational success of ‘Disco Dancer-The Musical’, Saregama Live now brings a stirring, emotionally rich, original extravaganza, ‘Say Cheese Grandpa – A Magical Musical Adventure’. The musical revolves around the travails of a little girl Dhaani who wants nothing more than to make her grandpa smile! Thankfully, her magical toy Capo comes to life and together Dhaani and Capo go on a fun musical adventure with the intention of bringing that elusive smile back on grandpa’s face.

Mohit Agarwal & Shiv Tandan who are the directors of ‘Say Cheese Grandpa’ say, “We wrote this story because we wanted to create an abundant world of innocence replete with a palpable feeling of love, kindness, wonder and music that will transport you to your childhood. This is also a nostalgic deep dive into classic nursery rhymes and will have dance performances and plenty of life lessons imparted in a fun way.”

The production is in English and Hindi and will run for a limited duration of 14 shows and will be staged at Mumbai’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, from September 2nd, 2023 to September 24th, 2023.

Siddharth Anand Kumar, Sr. VP of Films & Events, Saregama India Ltd says, “We are bringing an entire month of entertainment for the whole family. While ‘Say Cheese, Grandpa’ is perfect for children over two years of age, ‘Jungle Book – The Musical’ can be enjoyed by kids over six and ‘Jo Dooba So Paar’ is meant for audiences over 15 years. Through these offerings, we are attempting to regale not just children and the child in every adult but also discerning audiences looking for soul-filling stories.”

The next treat is Saregama Live & Manav Kaul’s , ‘Jo Dooba So Paar’, an Urdu and Hindi musical in the tradition of ‘Dastangoi’ on the life and times of Ameer Khusrau, his relationship with his Guru Nizamuddin Auliya, and the advent of Qawwali through them The gripping anecdotes woven in a ‘dastaan’ will be accompanied by live Qawwalis to drench audiences in the fragrance of Sufi philosophy and the message of love that is eternally relevant for all of humanity. The show will run for the duration of four shows at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, across two weekends from September 2nd, 2023 to September 10th, 2023.

The third offering in the bouquet is Saregama Live & Rangbaaz’s ‘Jungle Book – The Musical’, a Hindi and English musical adaptation of the much-loved story based on Rudyard Kipling character Mowgli, his trusted pals Baloo and Bagheera and the life lessons he learns on his way back to the human civilization. This is a coming -of- age story that everyone can identify with and takes us all back to moments when we have been tested and yet survived difficult challenges with a little help from our friends. This production will be staged for a duration of three shows across two weekends at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, from September 16th , 2023 to September 24th, 2023.