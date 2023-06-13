“Sattu Old School Pyaar Karta Hai, aur koki bhi”, Kartik Aaryan gives peak lover boy vibes in his latest mirror selfie

Kartik Aaryan’s SatyaPrem Ki Katha is carrying a humongous buzz among the audiences and the trailer has sparked impatient to witness the youngest superstar back on the screen with his lover boy charm. While the songs have always made the audience fall in love with Kartik as Sattu, the superstar is here to rise our excitement with a stylish picture of him.

As the film is gearing up for its release, the lead actor Kartik Aaryan took to his social media and posted a cool and stylish mirror selfie on his social media with the caption –

“Sattu old school pyaar karta hai

Koki bhi”

On the work front, while ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, is all set for its release on 29th June 2023, Kartik has interesting films in the pipeline like ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s Untitled Next among a few other unannounced ones.