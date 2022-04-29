Satyajit Ray’s Cinema Fest at National Museum of Indian Cinema on 2nd, 3rd and 4th May 2022

On the occasion of commemoration of Satyajit Ray’s Birth Centenary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has initiated various activities to pay tribute to the legendary filmmaker, National Museum of Indian Cinema, Mumbai shall have a three day film festival at various venues across India to celebrate his films. The screening of films made by & made on Satyajit Ray, shall be held at New Delhi ,Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru & Pune on 2nd 3rd & 4th May 2022. The screenings at all venues is for free. The audiences will appreciate a slate of films that celebrate Ray’s life and also they will get to experience his celebrated films on big screens.

National Museum of Indian Cinema, Mumbai in association with National Film Development Corporation, Films Division, National Film Archives of India & Doordarshan and supported by Government of West Bengal and Aurora Film Corporation & Friends Communication is organizing the Film Festival. The Satyajit Ray film festival shall begin with the red carpet & inauguration of the Satyajit Ray’s semi-permanent Gallery by Multi honoured Shri Shyam Benegal on 2nd May 2022 at 10:00 AM followed by the screening of the opening film at the festival Aparajito, which is it’s ‘India Premier’, the film is produced by Shri Firdausul Hassan & Probal Haldar and directed by Shri Anik Datta, inspired by the making of Satyajit Ray’s Pather Panchali.

Furthermore, a panel discussion is scheduled to be held on 4th May 2022 at 4:00 PM post the screening of Pather Panchali (Satyajit Ray’s directorial debut feature), the closing film of the festival. The panel discussion shall be live on NFDC’s official Facebook for all audiences especially the cinephiles & aficionados of Ray’s work. The panellists will be Shri Shyam Benegal, Shri Barun Chanda(actor from Ray’s Seemabadh) & Shri Shantanu Moitra, it will be moderated by Shri Shankhayan Ghosh.

Mr. Ravinder Bhakar, Managing Director NFDC India, said, “On the occasion of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is a great honour for us to celebrate the birth centenary & roll out a special gallery at National Museum of Indian Cinema as a tribute to the legendary filmmaker. People have seen Ray’s films in some form or the other yet this time we invite Ray lovers for our handpicked package on the big screens in selected theatres for free in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkotta, Bangalore, Pune from 2nd May to the 4th May 2022. The newly restored few by NFAI are a delight to watch.

Besides, premiering Aparajito , slated to release on the 13th may, the other films include NFDC’s Agantuk, Ghare Baire, Ganashatru directed by Satyajit Ray & Music of Satyajit Ray directed by Utpalendu Chakraborty, Nemai Ghosh – A Ray of Light directed by Anirban Mitra & Tirtho Dasgupta, Films Divisions documentaries & shorts Inner Eye, Rabindranath Tagore are directed by Satyajit Ray, Satyajit Ray directed by Shyam Benegal, Creative Artists of India – Satyajit Ray, directed by B.D. Garga, NFAI’s newly restored films Sonar Kella, Seemabadha, Hirak Rajar Deshe all directed by Satyajit Ray, Government of West Bengal’s Pather Panchali print from the Academy Film Archive’s landmark restoration of the film from negatives nearly lost in a fire is screening. Also films produced by Independent filmmakers Aparajito, Jalsaghar both directed by Satyajit Ray.