Saurabh Sachdeva opens up about Thammudu, language challenges and working with Allu Arjun

Actor Saurabh Sachdeva, known for his powerful performances in Animal, Pushpa 2, Jaane Jaan, Bambai Meri Jaan, and many more, is currently seen in Maalik and the Telugu film Thammudu. He is also all set for his upcoming film Dhadak 2.

Speaking about his experience working on Thammudu, he said,“It was a very good experience. I loved working with the director Venu Sriram he is such a passionate man, and he has spent so many years on this film. It was quite a different project because the characters were very unique. The way he narrated the film was amazing. It was a bit difficult for me because of the language. I didn’t want to disrespect it, and I tried memorizing the dialogues. Still, at times, I would forget, so I asked the assistant to help me. This was one of those experiences that an actor waits for the kind of film and journey.”

Talking about the difference between the South and Bollywood industries, he shared, “Yeah, there is a difference. The people there share the same morals and values. They speak the same language, so when they look at each other, communication just happens naturally. Whereas in Mumbai, in the Bollywood industry, everyone comes from different places, different backgrounds, different languages. So, they’re meeting for the first time on the first day of the shoot. That’s why we need to create a system that brings everyone together something that helps break the ice.”

Reflecting on his experience with Allu Arjun, he shared, “It was great. I saw his vanity and thought, oh my god, he is amazing. On the first day, I told him, ‘I want to go in your vanity.’ After the shoot, he called me in it was a small, beautiful space. He was very open and fun. I was struggling a bit with the language, but since my character could speak Hindi, I went ahead. I decided to try delivering dialogues in multiple languages Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu — and gave the character a Dubai accent. On the second day, when I performed, he was very happy and said, ‘Wow, I love your performance,’ and even praised Animal, calling both the performance and the film powerful.”

Saurabh Sachdeva’s versatility, commitment to craft, and respect for language and culture set him apart. Audiences now eagerly await his next chapter in Dhadak 2.