Sayani Gupta turns a year old today, celebrates her day by shooting for her next project

The first word that pops up when you hear the name Sayani Gupta is the powerhouse of talent! With many incredible performances to her credit, the new-age versatile actress stands tall with her exceptional command over the craft and hunger to take risks.

Gearing up for another phenomenal year mounted on her upcoming exciting releases, we hear Sayani is having a working birthday today. While fans across the nation are showering the actress with much love, she is busy with her shooting schedule for Four More Shots, season 3.

While talking about her birthday plans, Sayani said, “There is nothing that excites me more than working on a project and being on a set. I am thrilled to do what I love on my birthday. It is one of the best feelings. Also with a team I adore! Honestly, it’s a blessing to be workiy and doing what you love doing. And I can only be grateful.”

Meanwhile, Sayani was last seen in the critically acclaimed drama Pagglait. The rising star is gearing up for the release of the third season of the Emmy-nominated drama, Inside Edge.