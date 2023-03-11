Sayani Gupta walks for Jajaabor at Lakme Fashion Week

Sayani Gupta is a true blue fashion icon especially for the Gen Z for all her fits in real and reel life. The actress is always seen setting fashion trends instead of following them. Recently, at the Lakme Fashion Week she was seen turning heads with her walk and being the moment.

The actress looked super chic and classy with her outfit. The audience was in total awe of her look. Sayani stole the show as a show-stopper for all reasons fashionably right.

The actress also won the style icon of the year at the Elle Graduates recently. She has multiple projects in the pipeline she is currently working on. More details will be revealed soon to the audience.

Also sharing the stage was the Amazing Zeenat Aman who took the ramp for Shahin Mannan. The gorgeous Kalki Koechlin was the show stopper for Esha Amin