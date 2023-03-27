Sayani Gupta wins the title of the Most Promising Star Of The Year

Sayani Gupta is well known for her streak of unconventional choices when it comes to choosing a character she wants to embody. Her latest delivery Zwigato, Pagglait, and more to name a few have earned her a name like no other.

As an artist, Sayani can mold herself, however, her character demands her to. Her performances are crisp, and impactful and stay with the viewers. With a series of moments, she won the title of ‘Most Promising Star Of The Year’ at a prestigious award show recently. This great honor also reflects she leads a well-balanced and organized life doing everything with gumption.

Sayani Gupta made news for walking the Lakme Fashion Week ramp for a leading designer as she is a true blue fashion icon and her wardrobe choices are the one always on the radar. The very next day, Her an actor play White Rabbit, Red Rabbit was also highly lauded by viewers. The unique brilliant conceptual play by paywrite Nassim Soullemanpour was loved by the audience at the overbooked theatre. Her grounded personality is what everyone truly loves and in a world full of beauty standards and cancel culture, she comes across as a breath of fresh air.