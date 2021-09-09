Script Lab 2022: Screen Writers Association (SWA) comes up with its first ever script lab for feature films

Do you have a script you think can be turned into a full-fledged feature film? Register today for the Script Lab 2022, the Screen Writers Association’s (SWA) first ever Script Lab for Feature Films.
The panel will have 6 mentors on board Vikramaditya Motwane, Sujoy Ghosh, Abhishek Chaubey, Alankrita Srivastava, Sudip Sharma and Smita Singh.
Says Zama Habib, Honorary General Secretary, SWA, “It all starts with a script which is the blueprint, everything else comes later. The script needs to be strong. SWA Script Lab will be a great step towards nurturing emerging talent in the industry and help them learn more about the screenwriting craft.”
PROCESS
- Emerging screenwriters can submit the first completed draft of their scripts.
- Open for both original and literary adaptations.
- Upon successful completion of the criteria and after two rounds of the selection process, upto six best scripts to be chosen as finalists.
- If you are one of the six finalists you will get the opportunity to get your script polished in accordance with current trends, norms and technicalities by the panel of mentors of SWA Script Lab 2022. The mentors are all industry stalwarts.
- The six finalists will get one-to-one online feedback on their scripts on Zoom with four of the mentors at SWA Script Lab.
- Finalists to get licenced copy of world-renowned screenwriting software, Final Draft 12, for free.
Registrations open from 8th September, 2021.
Last date to apply is 25th October, 2021.
Registration fee: Rs. 1,000/- inclusive of GST
To register for the SWA Script Lab 2022 please click here https://forms.gle/ULRsDL4FcswDWH167
Says Robin Bhatt, President, SWA, “Every great film begins with the first draft and there is nothing bigger than getting your script read, analysed and mentored by masters from the industry. SWA’s first ever Script Lab for feature films brings the emerging screenwriters one step closer to their goal.
PANEL OF MENTORS
- Vikramaditya Motwane (Writer of Dev D, Sacred Games, Dev D, Udaan, Lootera, AK vs AK): “I’m honoured and delighted to be chosen as a mentor for the SWA Script Lab 2022. I’m looking forward to assisting in the grooming of the next brilliant generation of Indian screenwriters along with my fellow mentors.”
- Sujoy Ghosh: (Writer of Jhankaar Beats, Kahaani, Kahaani 2, Badla): “Writers are the solid foundation on which our industry stands. The SWA Script Lab will produce more such writers and I’m excited that I’m allowed to be a part of this journey.”
- Abhishek Chaubey (Writer of Omkara, Kaminey, Ishqiya and Dedh Ishqiya, Udta Punjab, Sonchiriya): “I’m really happy to be a part of SWA Script Lab as a mentor. I’m looking forward to the opportunity of working with a new generation of writers and to the process of learning together with them.”
- Alankrita Srivastava (Writer of Lipstick Under My Burkha, Made in Heaven, Bombay Begums): “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be a mentor for the SWA’s first Script Lab. I have benefitted immensely from participating in script labs and I look forward to working with new writers and learning from them. The culture of script labs is a must if we want to create more interesting stories, from diverse perspectives. I can’t waits to get started with the lab.”
- Sudip Sharma: (Writer of NH10, Udta Punjab, Sonchiriya, Paatal Lok): “I am delighted that SWA is organising its first ever Script Lab. As an industry, we need more fora for discussions around the craft of writing. This lab can be an excellent and practical opportunity for young writers to hone their skills.”
- Smita Singh : Writer of Sacred Games, Raat Akeli Hain : Smita – I am very happy to be a part of the SWA initiative to mentor talent because having experienced the struggle of writing in isolation, outside the industry, I understand the need for interaction with industry professionals where you can learn to take feedback and have an exchange of ideas in a way that is both nurturing and instructive.