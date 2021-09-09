Script Lab 2022: Screen Writers Association (SWA) comes up with its first ever script lab for feature films

Do you have a script you think can be turned into a full-fledged feature film? Register today for the Script Lab 2022, the Screen Writers Association’s (SWA) first ever Script Lab for Feature Films.

The panel will have 6 mentors on board Vikramaditya Motwane, Sujoy Ghosh, Abhishek Chaubey, Alankrita Srivastava, Sudip Sharma and Smita Singh.

Says Zama Habib, Honorary General Secretary, SWA, “It all starts with a script which is the blueprint, everything else comes later. The script needs to be strong. SWA Script Lab will be a great step towards nurturing emerging talent in the industry and help them learn more about the screenwriting craft.”

PROCESS

Emerging screenwriters can submit the first completed draft of their scripts. Open for both original and literary adaptations. Upon successful completion of the criteria and after two rounds of the selection process, upto six best scripts to be chosen as finalists. If you are one of the six finalists you will get the opportunity to get your script polished in accordance with current trends, norms and technicalities by the panel of mentors of SWA Script Lab 2022. The mentors are all industry stalwarts. The six finalists will get one-to-one online feedback on their scripts on Zoom with four of the mentors at SWA Script Lab. Finalists to get licenced copy of world-renowned screenwriting software, Final Draft 12, for free.

Registrations open from 8th September, 2021.

Last date to apply is 25th October, 2021.

Registration fee: Rs. 1,000/- inclusive of GST

To register for the SWA Script Lab 2022 please click here https://forms.gle/ULRsDL4FcswDWH167

Says Robin Bhatt, President, SWA, “Every great film begins with the first draft and there is nothing bigger than getting your script read, analysed and mentored by masters from the industry. SWA’s first ever Script Lab for feature films brings the emerging screenwriters one step closer to their goal.

PANEL OF MENTORS