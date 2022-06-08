Season 8 Episode 1 of Reel or Real with Anu premiering on Friday 10th of June

Anu Ranjan, president of the ITA is coming back with season 8 of her well-received Facebook chat show, Reel or Real. Right from the very first season to seven successful seasons, the show has only grown in love and strength.

What really gives it the edge is that the topics covered are very interesting conversationally, and surely attract attention since there is nothing similar on the platform. Viewers were very happy with the previous seasons giving rise to viewings ranging from 2 million to 400 million per post.

Anu Ranjan says “Our first episode of Season 8 will be called ‘Rules of Relationships’ and will feature Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma & Jaswir Kaur. It Premiers on Friday 10th June on Facebook and will be every Friday at 4 pm. The celebs we’ve had on the show were very honest and forthcoming, which a chat show always asks for. All the celebrity guests get very real, talking about their reel and real lives. The topics & guests excite the viewers & that has them glued on,wanting for more.”

With previous seasons getting huge popularity, this season is creating the much awaited buzz around the participants of the upcoming episodes.