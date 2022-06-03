Seventeen becomes the second act in K-pop history to record over 2 million first-week sales

K-pop stage-breakers Seventeen have become the second artist in K-pop history to sell over 2 million copies of an album in the first week of release.

According to Hanteo Chart—a top music chart in Korea—on June 2, over 2.06 million copies of the K-pop supergroup’s 4th studio album Face the Sun have been sold in the 7 days since its release. BTS are the only other artist in Korea that holds the record of selling over 2 million copies in the first week. The figure—2.06M—also marks the largest first-week sales for an album released in Korea this year.

The band’s new album crossed the 1 million mark on the first day of release, far exceeding the benchmark with 1.75 million copies sold. Seventeen were also the second artist to reach this milestone after BTS.

With the latest achievements, all of the 13-piece act’s past 6 releases have now recorded over 1 million sales, with the last 2 releases selling over 2 million copies each.

Seventeen recently signaled their grand return to the concert stage after 2 years. The K-pop performance powerhouse will kick off their world tour ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]’ on June 25 with two consecutive dates in Seoul, followed by shows in 12 North American cities. More shows are expected to be added to the list, including cities in Asia and a Japan Dome Tour.