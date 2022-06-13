Seventeen debut at no. 7 on the Billboard 200

K-pop stage-breakers Seventeen have scored their highest Billboard 200 debut at No.7 with their 4th studio album Face the Sun.

Face the Sun marks Seventeen’s third entry into the chart and the first album to land Top 10. Indicative of a continued upward trajectory, their last two releases—Your Choice and Attacca—charted at No.15 and No.13 respectively.

Seventeen also reached a new milestone in K-pop with Face the Sun, becoming the second artist in K-pop history to rack up over 2M sales in the first week of release following BTS. With 2.06M units sold, it was the largest first-week sales for any album released in Korea to date in 2022.

Led by the hip-hop based track “HOT,” Face the Sun reflects the act’s candid ruminations on their fears and aspirations in reaching new heights. As they continue to rise above limits, the performance powerhouse will kick off their world tour ‘SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN]’ in Seoul on June 25, followed by shows in 12 North American cities. More shows are expected to be added to the list, including cities in Asia and a Japan Dome Tour.