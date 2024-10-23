Seventeen kicks off U.S. leg of Right Here World Tour with Showstopper in Chicago

K-pop icon Seventeen kicked off their much-anticipated U.S. leg of ‘Seventeen [Right Here World Tour’ (hereinafter ‘Right Here’) with a showstopper in Chicago, marking the first of many exciting stops across the nation. With a live TV appearance, an exclusive pop-up event, a concert play park, and more lined up, Seventeen is set to make their U.S. return one to remember.

Following the two sold-out shows in Goyang, Korea, where they dazzled a total of 58,000 audience, Seventeen returned to the U.S. concert stage for the first time in over two years at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Reflecting the high demand for the group’s stage-breaking performances, the show sold out on the first day of the presale, and the arena was filled with fans eager to witness the band’s grand comeback—now with accolades like the ‘Biggest-selling Global Album of 2023’ and the ‘First K-pop Act to Perform on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage’.

Attesting to their long-established reputation as a creative powerhouse, Seventeen delivered a 3-hour set packed with 22 songs from their celebrated discography including fan-favorites such as “Super,” “God of Music,” and “Adore U.” Known for their prowess as a self-produced group, Seventeen opened with a compelling sequence, instantly drawing fans into a journey through their evolution. It began with a special rendition of “Fear,” representing their past struggles, moved into a reinforced version of “Fearless,” symbolizing their resilience, and ended with “Maestro,” a testament to their growth into global stage dominators.

This theme tied seamlessly into their latest album Spill The Feels, which reflects the band’s transformative journey from helplessness to hope. Live performances of tracks from the new album were presented to the U.S. fans for the first time, with the lead single “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled)” captivating the audience through sleek choreography and infectious pop melodies. Seventeen three units—hip-hop, performance, and vocal—each highlighted the group’s diverse talent by performing their respective unit tracks from the album “Candy,” “Rain,” and “Water.”

One of the standout moments came when Seventeen treated fans to a playful mini-musical inspired by their own YouTube series ‘Going Seventeen’, bringing tracks like “Oh My!” and “Snap shoot” to life in a fun, whimsical adventure through a jungle and the ocean.

As the night drew to a close, Seventeen expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans, Carats, with Joshua saying, “Thank you so much for showing us endless love and support even if we’re not able to see each other often. We’ll definitely be back here soon so just wait for that. We love you.” S.Coups added, “Until the thirteen of us are together again, let’s stay together and protect each other while enjoying ourselves.” The energy peaked during their iconic ‘never-ending’ performance of “Very Nice” in the encore, as the band interacted closely with the crowd, visiting every corner of the venue while fans jumped up and down along with the song.

Beyond their performances, Seventeen is going all out for their U.S. trip to offer their fans everything they have in store. Announced today on their official social media channel, the band will perform live on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ on October 30. They’ve also partnered with Spotify to bring an exclusive pop-up event, ‘Carat Station NYC,’ on October 26, allowing fans to enjoy immersive experiences in a Seventeen-themed world alongside their New York shows. In another exciting move, Seventeen will be transforming Los Angeles into a ‘concert play park’ with ‘Seventeen The City Los Angeles.’ More surprises are expected to join in the fun, inviting fans to revel in the festivities surrounding the tour.

All geared up for another sold-out show in Chicago tonight, Seventeen will continue their tour with upcoming stops in Belmont Park, NY (October 25 & 27), San Antonio (October 31 & November 1), Oakland (November 5 & 6), and Los Angeles (November 9 & 10), before making their way to Japan and other parts of Asia.