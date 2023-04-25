Seventeen sell nearly 4 million copies of their 10th mini album FML in one day

Just one day after the release of their 10th mini album FML, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN are rewriting K-pop history as they break records after another.

The newly released mini album sold 3.99M copies on the first day, setting the new record for largest first-week album sales in K-pop in just one day. SEVENTEEN also became the only K-pop artist to record 3M+ album sales on the first day. Ahead of the album release, pre-orders for the album surpassed 4.64M, the largest number of pre-orders ever in the history of K-pop.

With FML, SEVENTEEN offer two lead singles—“F*ck My Life” and “Super”—for the first time since their debut. The group’s leader S.COUPS said, “Our new album contains both the music we want to present and the messages we want to convey,” commenting on the two tracks of contrasting nature that boast the act’s flair as both K-pop performance icons and a companion to their fans and their listeners.

The official music video for “Super” revealed alongside the album features the members and over 200 dancers delivering a complex and powerful choreography of a never-before-seen scale as a single-minded crew, shedding light on the value of ‘coming together as one.’ The 13-piece act will also drop the music video for the other lead single “F*ck My Life” at midnight KST on May 8.

In addition to the dual lead singles, the mini album includes the unit tracks “Fire” (Hip-hop Unit), “I Don’t Understand But I Luv U” (Performance Unit) and “Dust” (Vocal Unit), as well as another full group track “April shower” that brings the album to close.