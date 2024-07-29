Shaan dazzles at Inaugural Ceremony of India House at Paris Olympics 2024

Shaan delivered a captivating performance at the launch of the India House at the Paris Olympics 2024, enchanting the audience with his iconic tracks and heartfelt tributes.

As the spotlight illuminated the stage, Shaan brought a wave of nostalgia and energy, performing some of his most beloved songs. The audience was treated to vibrant renditions of “Deewangi Deewangi” from “Om Shanti Om (2007),” “Dus Bahane” from “Dus” (2005), and “Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe” from “Dil Chahta Hai” (2001). Each song resonated with fans, evoking memories and emotions that define Shaan’s illustrious career.

Adding a special touch to the evening, Shaan presented a medley of songs that celebrated sports and patriotism. The highlight of this segment was his stirring rendition of “Chak De India,” which he dedicated to Indian athletes, honoring their dedication and spirit as they compete on the global stage.

The performance was met with widespread acclaim, underscoring Shaan’s ability to connect with audiences through his musical artistry and deep sense of patriotism. The India House event marked a memorable start to the Olympics, blending the fervor of sports with the unifying power of music.

