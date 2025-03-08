Shah Rukh Khan features in Castrol India’s latest campaign

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is back in action, and this time, it’s not just his wit but Castrol Activ’s 3x protection that helps him outsmart the bad guys!

In Castrol India’s latest campaign ‘#GarmiMeinBhi3xProtection’, SRK steps into the shoes of a tough cop chasing down criminals through Rajasthan’s unforgiving heat. While their bike overheats and stalls mid-chase, SRK’s bike—powered by Castrol Activ’s 3X Protection—keeps going, preventing overheating across start-up, running and shutdown.

“The heat can be relentless, whether you’re chasing criminals on screen or navigating real-life traffic,” said Shah Rukh Khan . “Castrol Activ’s 3X protection ensures that engines stay cool and bike keeps moving. It’s been great to collaborate with Castrol on this campaign, bringing this excellent product to life in a way that connects with every rider in India.”

“Overheating is a key biker pain point which is especially relevant for India where summers are harsh and long commutes can put excess stress on the engine.” said Rohit Talwar, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Castrol India. “This campaign not only reinforces Castrol Activ’s promise of 3X protection but also deepens our connection with bikers across the country by singularly addressing one of their biggest pain points.”

The film, conceptualised by Ogilvy India, captures the action-packed energy that SRK is known for, blending edge-of-the-seat drama with a strong brand message. The campaign is now live across digital, print, and outdoor platforms in 10 languages. The TVC will debut during the broadcast of the Champions Trophy final on Sunday. “We wanted to create a campaign that felt as thrilling as an action film, while staying true to the product’s core benefit—superior engine protection,” said Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India. “Shah Rukh Khan brings a magnetic presence to the screen, making this ad not just informative, but also incredibly entertaining.”

With SRK’s larger-than-life screen presence, high-octane action, and a relatable theme for bikers, Castrol Activ’s latest campaign is set to make waves across the entertainment and ad world alike.

Castrol India has also lined up social media activations and influencer collaborations to amplify reach. The new Castrol Activ is now available at retail outlets and e-commerce platforms across India.