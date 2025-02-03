Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Taapsee Pannu among the hardest celebrities to spot, say paparazzi

While Bollywood is no stranger to flashing cameras and eager photographers, some stars remain notoriously difficult to capture. According to the paparazzi, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Taapsee Pannu are among the toughest celebrities to get on camera.

One photographer shared, “These days, Shah Rukh Khan is nearly impossible to shoot. He’s mastered the art of staying out of sight.” Another added, “Salman Khan is always surrounded by his security, making it difficult to get a clear shot.” Taapsee’s name also came up, with a paparazzo simply stating, “She’s not easy to spot.”

With the rise of social media and fan-driven content, spotting these actors in public has become even more of a challenge—making those rare glimpses all the more valuable for fans.