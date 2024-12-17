Shahid Kapoor calls his character in Deva ‘dark, menacing, and vulnerable as he prepares for his next

Shahid Kapoor had an incredible year with his blockbuster hit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, where he starred alongside Kriti Sanon. Fans are now eagerly awaiting his next film, Deva which is the first biggest film of 2025. Shahid has been open about his upcoming projects, recently sharing a mirror selfie on Instagram. He teased his character in Deva with a cryptic caption, hinting at a new and intriguing role in his next film, sparking excitement among his followers.

Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Prep time … Naya saal naya maal …..Next character next film what can I do that I haven’t before …….lost in the woods….. But you can’t be original if you aren’t ready to be lost …… DEVA was dark and menacing yet vulnerable and noble ….. who will this new guy be …… No friggin clue so far ……. But what a joy to discover yet again what lies within.” He then hinted at his character in his enxt film writing, “Sliding into the edgy nasty gangster 90s.”

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva brings superstar Shahid Kapoor back to the screen after a gap of almost one year. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati.

Packed with gripping performances and a storyline designed to keep audiences at the edge of their seats, Deva is set to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. Don’t miss this big-screen spectacle—and mark your calendars for January 31st, 2025!