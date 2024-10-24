Shahid Kapoor reveals his go-to dessert: Sweet Indulgence without sugar

Bollywood superstar, Shahid Kapoor, is known for his blockbuster roles, killer performances, and—wait for it—his sweet tooth! That’s right, folks! This fitness guru has just spilled the beans on his ultimate dessert delight: Sugar Free D’Lite Choco Chip

Cookies!

Zydus Wellness, renowned for its absolute leadership in the sugar substitute space has now ventured into the packaged foods market with the launch of Sugar Free D’lite cookies.

In a cheeky Instagram reel, Shahid showcased how he’s the master of balance—juggling fitness and indulgence like a pro. He may whip up a mean ‘ghar ka khana,’ but when those cravings kick in, it’s all about these dreamy, sugar-free delights. “Choco-chip cookies!” he quipped, when asked to choose between Chocolate Brownie and Chocolate Ice Cream.

These cookies are not just a treat; they’re Shahid’s secret weapon against sugar! “All the taste, and no sugar. Just pure D’Lite!” he exclaimed, making them the perfect partner for post-workout snacking or a midnight munch.

“I am a proponent of balanced lifestyle and keep encouraging everyone to embrace healthier options without sacrificing taste. Sugar Free is a brand I trust and have used for years,” Shahid Kapoor said in an official statement.

Fans couldn’t get enough of his cookie-loving antics as he shared clips of his snack time bliss, proving once again that you can have your cookie and eat it too—without the guilt.

Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness said, “Our collaboration with Shahid Kapoor embodies our vision of offering consumer products that are a healthy and tasty companion for every palate. Shahid’s influence, especially among health-conscious consumers, will amplify our efforts to build a no-sugar lifestyle.”

So, whether you’re a fitness fanatic or just a Shahid superfan, keep an eye on this superstar because he’s not just breaking hearts; he’s breaking the sugar mold!