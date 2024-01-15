Shaitani Rasmein: Star Bharat unveils a ‘wedding fantasy thriller’

Star Bharat, recognized for its innovative storytelling, is set to mesmerize audiences once more with its latest creation, ‘Shaitani Rasmein,’ a revolutionary ‘Wedding Fantasy Thriller.’ Crafted under the distinguished banner of ‘Triangle Film Company’ by the esteemed director and producer Nikhil Sinha, known for his exceptional work on notable shows such as ‘Devo Ke Dev Mahadev,’ ‘Siya ke Ram,’ and ‘The Adventures of Hatim.’ The highly anticipated premiere is slated for January 15, 2024, at 10 PM, exclusively on Star Bharat.

‘Shaitani Rasmein’ spins an enthralling narrative centered around Nikki, skillfully portrayed by the talented Naqiyah Haji, an orphan who discovers love in Piyush, portrayed by Vibhav Roy, the prince of the esteemed Gehlot Family of Bhurangarh. The story unfolds as they embark on the path to matrimony, blissfully unaware of the ominous secrets harbored by Piyush’s family. Upon their return to Bhurangarh, the couple unravels an unsettling saga, exposing the family’s pact with the demon Maalik. Nikki finds herself entangled in performing sinister rituals to consummate her marriage, heightening the stakes and infusing an air of suspense—will she emerge successful, or will she be compelled to make the ultimate sacrifice?

Speaking about the innovative storyline a spokesperson from the channel says, “Star Bharat’s Shaitani Rasmein,’ is a groundbreaking venture into the supernatural realm, promising an unparalleled experience in the horror genre. With its distinctive visual narrative, it charts unexplored territories of fear, delivering a wedding fantasy drama that defies convention. Witness the extraordinary as we unveil a visual treat, redefining the landscape of horror on television like never before for our viewers”

Vibhav Roy, essaying the character of Piyush, and Naqiyah Haji, in a pivotal role, bring depth and intensity to their performances, further enriching the enigmatic world of ‘Shaitani Rasmein.’Speaking about his character and the show Vibhav Roy expresses his feelings. He says “I am genuinely thrilled with the character that has come my way. It’s not the typical good guy often seen in male television lead roles. He possesses intriguing shades of grey, making it a fascinating character to play and, hopefully, watch too. Under the guidance of our director and producer, Mr. Nikhil Sinha, the layering and nuances added to the character have made the creative process both stimulating and, fingers crossed, rewarding.”

Joining the cast and stepping into the television arena, Shefali Jariwala makes her debut in a challenging and pivotal role as Kapalika promising a riveting portrayal of the compelling character intertwined in this tale of suspense and supernatural intrigue.