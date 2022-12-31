Shalin Bhanot backs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary up as host Salman Khan bashes her once again

Bigg Boss is a loved show of Indian audience. Fans wait for the show all year to see their favorite contestants living in the house for months and show their real personalities. This year was no different as the contestants made the show so entertaining that the show got extended half way to the finale.

The show host Salman Khan is very popular and audience wait for ‘weekend ka vaar’ to see him come and give the review of the week to the contestants and audience.

The last week of the year was full of twist and turns for the contestants as Bigg Boss kept giving task everyday to keep them busy. While the task was enough engaging contestant Archana Gautam kept fighting with house mates and irritating the audience with bad mouthing with everyone in the house.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Archana was seen locking horns with Shalin Bhanot over the small matter of food. While the food has been a constant reason of fights for Archana Gautam, she has previously did the same with actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Priyanka has been nice to Archana but this week when Archana crossed her limits, Priyanka came in support of her friend Shalin Bhanot to put an end to Archanas bad mouthing.

Though fans appreciated how Priyanka went in support of the actor, Show host Salman Khan yet again choose to take side of Archana and bash Priyanka for getting involved and raised questions to Shalin for not pointing fingers at Priyanka. To which the actor responded and said, ‘I think she was taking my side. She was not abusing my family’.

The fans appreciated how Shalin Bhanot came in support of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, while the host continued to bash Priyanka for coming in the fight and helping Shalin against Archana.